Did software flaws leave Vermonters' information exposed?

Nearly every Vermont city and town uses software to keep track of your personal information for tax or permitting purposes. Now, it turns out the company most of them use could have left that information exposed for a decade.

The New England Municipal Resource Center agreed concerns were legitimate and later patched the product. But some people are concerned it never notified clients of the issues.

Derek Brouwer wrote about the issue in this week's Seven Days. He spoke with our Galen Ettlin about the background on this, how the problems were brought to light and how concerned Vermonters should be about this. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here for Brouwer's story in Seven Days.