If you're a foodie that likes a good deal, you may want to make your way to Stowe this week. It's the annual Dine Stowe week. There are twenty participating restaurants offering specials for $20.19.

Ranch Camp is one of those participating restaurants. Operating for just 18 months, Ranch Camp is sort of a mountain bike base lodge. There's local beer and food in the same space as a full service bike shop.

One of the co-owners, Evan Chismark explains by bringing in people who aren't familiar with mountain biking through good food, they can hopefully get people into the sport.

Chrismark says, "After a second full year of business, it's really a great way for us to thank both the locals and the visitors for helping us be successful. So, we offer some really good food specials. It's at a pretty aggressive price and it's just a great way for people to come in and check out some new food, both in Ranch Camp and all the other restaurants in town."

Ranch Camp will offer a choice of two appetizers and one main course for $20.19. Dine Stowe goes until Saturday, October 26.