Diocese releases report on investigation into priest abuse

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington has released the names of priests accused of sexually abusing children and is urging any other victims to come forward.

The list includes 40 priests accused of abuse since 1950. All of the acts occurred more than two decades ago. Many have since died, but there are at least 13 who are still alive.

The committee behind the report says they used other dioceses guidelines when determining whether allegations were credible.

Bishop Christopher Coyne says they have nothing left to hide and they urge any other victims to come forward.

"To the victim-survivors of clergy sexual abuse, I apologize once again. Many of you, it will be a relief to see this list finally being published. However, for others, seeing the names in print may be a cause for a fresh wound or trauma," the bishop said.

If you would like to report a form of abuse, the diocese says to reach out. You can call any of these numbers to make a report:

-Vermont State Police (Statewide reports) | Toll-free 1-888-984-8626

-Vermont Department for Children and Families | Toll-free 1-800-649-5285

-Vermont Attorney General's Office | 802-828-3171

-Diocese of Burlington, Office of Safe Environment Programs | 802-658-6110 x1219

-Diocese of Burlington, Victim Assistance Coordinator | 802-855-3016

The list of names has been given to the Vermont attorney general's office. It is unclear at this time if any criminal charges will be filed.

Click here to see the diocese report including the list of names.