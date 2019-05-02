Director of Dartmouth Institute demoted after investigation

The director of the Dartmouth Institute has been stripped of his title and another prominent professor has resigned following an investigation into their conduct.

And while this investigation may be over, two more women are joining a $70 million class-action lawsuit against the school, stemming from sexual misconduct accusations.

Now-former TDI director Elliot Fisher, who has held that position since 2013, is leaving his post after the eight-month investigation, but he won't be leaving campus. A college spokesperson says Fisher will return to the institute as a professor but is losing the John E. Wennberg Distinguished Professorship.

And after a 40-year career at Dartmouth, Adam Keller, formerly TDI's chief of strategy and operations, won't be teaching there at all anymore.

The two men have been on paid administrative leave since August when the complaint first came to light. The college says the complaint was a confidential personnel matter and won't elaborate any further. It also says both men are allowed on campus and can attend Dartmouth events.

The school says the action against Fisher and Keller has nothing to do with a class-action lawsuit about sexual harassment. That was filed in November by seven women. Two more joined it Wednesday, bringing the total number of plaintiffs to nine. The suit accuses three former professors in the Psychology and Brain Sciences Department-- Todd Heatherton, William Kelley and Paul Whalen-- of sexual assault, harassment and discrimination. And the suit alleges the school knew about it and did nothing. That suit is still ongoing.