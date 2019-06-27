Disability Rights Vermont announces investigation into 2017 death

An investigation is underway after Disability Rights Vermont announced a report into the death of a man who was under the care of Lamoille County Mental Health.

DRVT says the report shows individual and systemic problems that could have contributed to the death of Jordan Machia back in 2017.

They say the greatest concern is the lack of highly trained and professional home care staff in the state to care for people with disabilities.

DRVT says they expect this report to draw attention to the problems people with disabilities are facing in Vermont.