Disabled veteran being held without bail on sex charges

A man is being held in jail after being accused of breaking a sex contract and terrifying two women he met through a dating app.

Draxxion Talandar says his ex-girlfriends got together over the internet to conspire to ruin his reputation.

While in court Monday, Talandar pleaded not guilty to half a dozen felony charges that accuse of him of sexual assault and domestic violence.

His lawyer says he entered into an elaborate "dominant/submissive" sex contract with one of the women.

That woman reportedly told investigators Talandar went beyond her boundaries in ways that she said constituted unwelcome sex and violence and made her fear for her life at times.

Talandar allegedly made repeated references to his military combat experiences and implied that in the past he had made people who harmed him "disappear" without a trace, terrifying both women.

A judge decided to hold him without bail.