A disappointing outcome for Senator Bernie Sanders during Tuesday's primaries.

Four states reporting results are going to former Vice President Joe Biden. That includes Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, and Idaho. Sanders won North Dakota. Washington is still too close to call.

Sanders is now being forced to decide whether he'll continue his fight for the nomination, or bow out.

Sanders is in Burlington Wednesday morning, but not doing interviews.

There are several states left to vote this election season, but local Democratic Strategist Arshad Hassan says it won't be easy for Sanders.

"These next states are going to be a difficult road forward for him and he won't be able to get a plurality. It comes to convention," said Hassan.

With huge victories for Biden, we asked our political analyst Matt Dickinson what this means for Sanders.

"Disappointing night for Bernie Sanders. Part of the issue here is he's showing the same vulnerability that we saw in Super Tuesday. He's just not expanding his coalition from 2016, having trouble drawing in support among African Americans despite all the changes to his campaign and it really raises questions about his path forward," said Dickinson.

Dickinson says Sunday's debate is important for Sanders to address his vulnerabilities and make up ground.