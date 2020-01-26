Discussing the future of Vermont's retail cannabis market

Various advocates for a Vermont retail cannabis market came together in Bristol Sunday to discuss the legislative session.

The cannabis networking event featured a panel discussion with lobbyists supporters attorney's and Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman.

Organizers say it was an opportunity to discuss where Cannabis legislation currently stands in the state and what direction a legal market can take in the next few years regardless if the state legislature approves a tax and regulate system.

"Everybody is looking for answers and hopefully we will get, at least a direction that we're heading today, and those that are interested in supporting will then have some information to move forward," said Susan Snowden of the Vermont Cannabis Organization.

"We now have this place where we have legalized cannabis, It's legal to grow a certain amount, it's legal to consume, it is not however, legal to buy or sell, there's no commercial industry allowed," said Tim Fair of Vermont Cannabis Solutions.

The Vermont Cannabis Organization plans to host similar outreach events all year across the state.