A cannabis conversation is being held Friday at the University of Vermont.

Dr. Kenneth Finn will talk about the pot market in Colorado and what it could mean for health and safety in Vermont.

It comes as Colorado's cannabis industry is booming by billions. The state's department of revenue shows pot shops set a new annual sales record of more than $1.5 billion dollars last year.

Friday night's talk starts at 6 p.m. at the UVM alumni house.