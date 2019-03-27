Discussion on LGBTQ inclusivity in schools

All are welcome to learn more about LGBTQ inclusivity in schools Wednesday.

The Colchester School District and Outright Vermont are hosting two informational sessions about youth and gender.

Organizers say Wednesday's presentation will be geared towards families and caregivers of kids in prekindergarten thru fifth grade.

The next session will take place April 9 and is geared towards older students.

The first session will start at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Malletts Bay School Library.

The next one will be at Colchester High School Library at 6:30 p.m. on April 9.

