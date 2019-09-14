Discussions end for planned Marlboro College merger

Marlboro College and the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut have ended their merger discussions.

The schools announced in July they would be joining forces beginning in the Spring.

Now, according to Marlboro College, those talks have ended, after concerns over the sustainability of a merged institution and challenges in developing a financial and academic model both schools could follow.

The Marlboro College Board of Trustees says they will now pursue partnerships with other colleges.

The liberal arts school's enrollment has dropped to about 150 students. The University of Bridgeport has about 5,000 students.