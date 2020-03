As part of the upcoming National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the Vermont Highway Safety Alliance is taking submissions for their third annual #802phonesdown!headsup! video PSA contest.

The contest is open to high-school students and is aimed at preventing distracted driving crashes and deaths. As much as $2,000 will be awarded to the winners.

Dom Amato spoke with Evelyn McFarlane with VTrans about distracted driving and the aims of the contest.

Click here for more info