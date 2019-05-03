Distressed hiker found on Long Trail in Lowell

Police are warning hikers to be prepared this time of year. It comes after a hiker from Quebec got lost Thursday on the Long Trail.

Police say Isabelle Parent hiked in from Vt. Route 118 in Eden, but was found in Lowell. They say she was cold, but in good health.

Authorities say they were able to find Parent using GPS and her phone.

Officials say always keep a fully charged cell phone and plenty of supplies if you're hitting the hiking trails because the weather can be highly variable this time of year at different elevations.