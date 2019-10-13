District #5 Schoolhouse Dedication

After five years of community hard work, the District 5 Schoolhouse in Underhill has been restored and is ready to be unveiled.

These are photos sent to us by Underhill resident Susan Thomas, showing the schoolhouse from the early 1900's to now.

The state has awarded and recognized the building because of its significance in Underhill. From 1861-1951, children learned in the building which lacked water and a plumbing system. In the early days, families would supply firewood as payment to send their children there.

The State Historic Marker dedication is October 13, from 2 PM to 4 PM.