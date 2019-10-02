District floats idea to close elementary school, renovate high school

The Harwood Unified Union School District is considering closing some schools to pay for renovations to its high school.

The school district held a public meeting on Tuesday night to share its plan with parents.

The school district board chair Caitlin Hollister says the district is in the midst of a Pre-K to 13 planning process.

She says the district currently runs seven school campuses and is looking to make renovations to Harwood Union High School.

The board is asking voters for a $20-$30 million bond for the project.

“In order to do so, we thought the responsible thing was to have a long-term plan for our whole district for all of our campuses,” said Hollister.

In order to pay for the upgrades, some elementary and middle schools may close.

The board did some research and came up with three possible scenarios.

One scenario would keep 3 out of 4 current valley schools open.

Another would have Harwood Union Middle School merge over to Crossett Brook. Fayston Elementary would be shut down.

Hollister says this consolidation process is in response to Act 46, a new Vermont law that encourages the merging of school districts to improve education and better manage costs. She says the HUUSD previously had six school boards under one superintendent.

“The motivation behind [Act 46] was to think about whether the way our school boards were organized in Vermont was the best model going forward,” said Hollister. “And the state gave several incentives for communities to be early adopters of 46 mergers. And we were one of those early adopters.

The next meeting will be Monday, October 7. Hollister says the bond will most likely not be voted on until March.