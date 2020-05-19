Divers recover bases, headstones from eroding NH cemetery

Divers at a river recently recovered two large granite bases and five marble stones from a small New Hampshire cemetery that’s had erosion problems for decades.

The Caledonian-Record reports it took a team of people to move the stones from the Upper Ammonoosuc River.

No human remains were found in the river.

Gravesites date back to the Revolutionary War.

Cemetery trustees said it would cost at least several hundred thousand dollars to try to stabilize the riverbank and bluff.

They are working on a plan to relocate the graves, which would cost $50,000 to $60,000.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)