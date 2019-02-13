Divers searching for fisherman recover body in Lake Champlain

It appears that search crews have recovered the body of a missing ice fisherman from Lake Champlain.

Lee Wiktorski, 61, of Benson, never returned from fishing near Orwell Monday.

Tuesday, search teams recovered some of his belongings on the ice and then found his pickup truck in about 20 feet of water.

Wednesday, Vermont State Police said divers found a body in the lake matching Wiktorski's description. It was sent to the medical examiner's office in Burlington to confirm the identity and determine the cause of death.