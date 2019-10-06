Division for Children, Youth, Families seeks service input

New Hampshire’s Division for Children, Youth and Families is seeking input on ensuring that children and families receive the right services at the right time and place.

Authorities say three young children who went missing from California were found living in a tool shed with their mother in Idaho (MGN).

The division has issued a request for information to advance ongoing efforts to enhance services that strengthen families and keep children safe.

It’s seeking guidance from service providers, youth, parents and relatives, foster parents and advocacy groups. It’s also seeking the perspectives of nontraditional child welfare stakeholders such as healthcare and mental health providers, philanthropic organizations and academic and research institutions.

Responses to the RFI are due by November 7, 2019. A Respondent Meeting is scheduled for October 14, 2019 from 1 – 4 p.m. in the DHHS Brown Building Auditorium, 129 Pleasant St., Concord.

For more information on the RFI, please visit www.dhhs.nh.gov/business/rfp/rfi-2020-dcyf-01-redes-01.htm.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)