Dixville Notch finds enough people to retain claim to fame

An official representing a tiny New Hampshire community whose tradition of being among the first to cast ballots for president in primaries and the general election was endangered says it now has enough people to go ahead.

Tom Tillotson says Dixville Notch has a necessary fifth resident to vote in the first presidential primary on Feb. 11. Dixville Notch has been in the spotlight for nearly 60 years for voting first in that primary and in November general elections. But last year, the attorney general's office said the community was missing a required official.

Tillotson says Les Otten, who seeks to redevelop the closed Balsams Resort, is planning to move to Dixville Notch.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)