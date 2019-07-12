Do Good Fest gets underway Saturday

In 2019, the American Cancer Society estimates there will be about 1.8 million new diagnoses of cancer in the United States. The disease takes a physical, emotional, and financial toll.

Helping families with that financial element is the Do Good Fest in Montpelier. The concert series has raised nearly $135,000 for Branches of Hope, which helps cancer patients with expenses -- anything from groceries to gas money.



Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Ross Sneyd with the National Life Group, which is putting the show on Saturday.