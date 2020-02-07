Do endorsements matter to voters?

Experts say we should expect a lot of fireworks at the Democratic debate in New Hampshire Friday night. And most candidates will likely target the two frontrunners coming out of Iowa, Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders.

This is one of the last opportunities for the candidates to make their pitch directly to voters in New Hampshire.

But they are also getting help from their supporters with voting set to begin in a little over three days.

The stage is set in the Granite State ahead of Tuesday's primary for what could be a contentious debate.

"I would expect them to go after each other a little more than they have in the prior debates," said Dean Lacy, a government professor at Dartmouth College.

Lacy says Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders will likely be targeted often due to their strong showing in Iowa. And Lacy says Sanders probably has the most to lose.

"If he finishes second in 2020, it may look like he's not as viable as he was last time around, as he was in 2016, and that could hurt his campaign," Lacy said.

While the candidates speak to voters on national TV, their surrogates have been fanning out across the campaign trail. Like author and civil rights activist Shaun King who introduced Sanders at a recent event. Former New Hampshire Gov. John Lynch is backing Biden. New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster supports Buttigieg. And Julian Castro has been stumping for Warren.

But do the endorsements matter to voters? Lacy says not so much, especially in the social media age.

"Now there are so many micro-groups, affinity groups, people beyond their friends and neighbors that voters can look to," Lacy said.

And voters we spoke with seemed to agree.

"It's really the person who is running whose views and values I look for more than who is endorsing them," said Alfred Smith of West Lebanon.

"I do pay attention to it but what I most pay attention to is what the candidates say and what they are saying in the debates," said Bryan Luikart, a New Hampshire voter.

Friday night's debate in Manchester begins at 8 p.m.