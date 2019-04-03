Do 'intermittent fasting' weight-loss diets work?

Many of us have weight loss goals, but sticking to a diet that cuts out certain food groups is tough for many of to follow. There's another way people can cut calories, but not specific foods. It's called intermittent fasting and some people swear by it.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: By the time I sat down with Dan Boisvert for lunch, he hadn't eaten in about 16 hours -- part of his intermittent fasting regimen.

"I do the kind where you compress your eating into an 8-hour window," Boisvert said.

That means he eats his meals between noon and 8 p.m. He started this about seven or eight years ago to control calories. "I wasn't as young as I used to be, and I just found I was putting on weight that I didn't want," he said.

Boisvert says he wanted something straightforward. He didn't want to worry about counting carbs or finagling over fat. But he admits that at first it was tough to swallow. "The first two weeks were rough. Every morning I would wake up and I would not be the happiest person without breakfast. But after the first two weeks, that went away for me," he said.

Intermittent fasting has been growing in popularity in recent years. Sometimes it means doing time-restricted feeding like Boisvert does. Other people might eat normally some days and fast on others. But does it work?

"The research is pretty mixed," said UVM Medical Center dietician Bridget Shea. She says the studies so far have been small, but there are some indications that it works for some people by helping them shed weight and improve their metabolic profile. But there are people who she does not recommend it for. Anyone with chronic conditions like diabetes, young people, athletes, or women who are pregnant or nursing -- because you will feel it.

"People will potentially feel more tired on the days they're not eating. They might feel more hunger. They might feel like they're thinking about food a lot because they're not eating anything," Shea said.

Boisvert says it works for him. He's maintained a healthy weight despite having a desk job. "It makes me a happier person. I don't feel like my moods are controlled by my eating anymore, and I don't see any reason to stop," he said.

Shea says it's also important to stay hydrated if you're fasting. Boisvert suggests that for those people having a hard time sticking with it, getting through the first couple weeks is the hardest. He also says its important for people to understanding that this is an eating pattern, not a religion. Make some exceptions when you need to.