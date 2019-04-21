Do-si-do in Stowe

Square Dancing has been Bud and Judy Clifford's routine since the early 80's.

"We were dairy farmers and my husband went to dairy meetings and I went to school board meetings and we never did stuff together," Judy Clifford said. "So, we decided if we danced together, at least we had one night out where we could do what we wanted to do."

"It gives me a chance to do something with my wife and a lot of people that we've met all over the country," Bud Clifford said.

The two are in charge of the New England Square & Round Dance Convention. The 61st annual event begins Thursday night at the Stoweflake Resort and Spa in Stowe and lasts through Sunday morning.

"If you want the activity to continue and grow, then you step up," Judy Clifford said.

More than 500 dancers from all across the country are expected to attend, from beginners to advanced.

"It's a big social event. It's so much fun. It's the people that you see that make the day," Judy Clifford said.

Visitors are encouraged to check it out as well.

"What will they see? A lot of people having fun," Judy Clifford said.

There is a Vermont state square dance convention. That takes place on May 18th in Morrisville.