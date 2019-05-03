Do skiers leave Killington to check out Rutland region?

Tourism is a key driver in getting people to check out the Rutland area and maybe even consider moving there. And a big part of that hinges on the Killington Resort. It's about to start a major expansion on one of its lodges with the hope of attracting more skiers and riders. But do people who come to the mountain leave it to check out the rest of the region? Our Cat Viglienzoni went to find out.

It's May and skiers are still taking turns on the slopes of Killington.

"It's soft. It's skiable," skier Nichelle Sanders said. "It's wonderful."

Killington has had one of its best ski seasons in years, one that could extend into June thanks to a good base. And visitors are also buzzing about plans to renovate the resort's K-1 lodge.

"It's going to be just as beautiful as the Peak Lodge at the top," skier Robert Johnson said.

Glass windows will showcase views of the slopes.

"It'll be a real showpiece for us," said Rob Megnin, the director of sales and marketing at the Killington Resort.

Megnin says renovations have been a long time coming. The building is about 50 years old and at peak times during the winter can get overcrowded. He hopes a new, larger building will boost business.

"It'll encourage people to come. It'll encourage people to stay a little bit more," Megnin said. "It's also going to be a novelty that's going to drive some business and some curiosity and trial."

He's mum on the cost of the project but did say Killington has invested $60 million over the past few years into the resort. An effort to compete to make sure tourists choose to spend their vacation dollars here. He estimates every dollar spent on a lift ticket translates into about $10 in the rest of the community.

"It has a trickle-down economic impact that goes far beyond the resort because people are staying in Rutland, they're eating down in Rutland, they're also eating down the road in the community," Megnin said.

But skiers we spoke with said they think people tend to stay on the mountain.

"I think, for the most part, people-- once you're here, you're here," said Rob Reynolds of Killington.

That perception is a problem for Rutland.

"We've got a lot of opportunity for tourism," said Mary Cohen, the executive director of the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce.

Turning opportunity into actual visits is part of the chamber's mission. Cohen says there's still work to do to get tourists off the mountain and into the city.

"Some people don't know there is a downtown in Rutland. They know Route 4 and they know Route 7, and they don't know our charming little downtown. So, we could probably do a bit better at making sure that gets known," Cohen said.

She says working together to promote the region is the answer. Mountain biking is a good example. Killington has been doing it for more than 20 years. And they're investing in it, adding more lifts for cyclists and expanding their terrain to make it accessible for all levels of riders. Now, they are working with the region to connect their trails to other mountain biking hotspots in Rutland County and to market that countywide experience.

"We try to work together and keep people in the region. That's the best for all of us," Cohen said.

Back on the mountain, Megnin says while they're constantly expanding to become a four-season destination, winter is still far and away their moneymaker. And while it's hard to pinpoint exactly how many more visitors a brand new building would bring, he's optimistic.

"People are going to really dig it," Megnin said.

While visitors to the mountain will see construction start this spring, the lodge itself won't be finished until the 2020-2021 season.