Do soldiers in our region face 'Patriot Penalty' on car insurance?

Soldiers who deploy to defend our country are often being hit with higher auto insurance when they return home.

We told you how in 22 states, Geico was charging deployed soldiers more when they came back than they did drivers who had not been sent overseas. That's even after asking those soldiers if the reason they had a lapse in coverage was because of a deployment.

The insurance company did not return requests for comment to our investigative team. But experts say that company likely isn't the only one doing this.

Our Cat Viglienzoni has been looking into whether this happens here in Vermont.

The Vermont Department of Financial Regulation told her they haven't gotten complaints about this happening here. And our investigative unit confirmed it isn't, at least from what Geico's website indicated.

A check of two test cities-- Burlington and Montpelier-- found that a deployed soldier who came back would actually be charged less by about $30-$40 than someone who was just switching insurance.

But the Department of Financial Regulation's commissioner says there is still a lesson here for everyone because the reason some insurance companies charge more is due to the lapse in coverage. So if you're going to live abroad or you winter in Florida or you're moving to a city and you completely cancel your car insurance, you'll likely get a higher rate when you want to reinstate it.

DFR Commissioner Michael Pieciak says that's because the insurance company considers your driving skills rusty and thinks you are more likely to get in a crash. But there are ways around it.

"If you're able to reduce your coverage just down to comprehensive, for example, that could provide you a really low-cost option, maybe only $100 a year in premium, and it would not be considered a lapse in coverage if you're being deployed for six months or a year. So, certainly doing something like that is a good strategy. You can also ask your insurance company to suspend your coverage. That would also not be considered a gap or a lapse in coverage," Pieciak said.

He says the other benefit to reducing your coverage instead of canceling it is if something happens to your car while you're not using it, you'll still be able to get money to fix or replace it.

Bottom line-- Pieciak says if you're not going to be driving for a while, call your insurance agent and talk to them about your options. For instance, Geico has an emergency deployment discount.

We checked New Hampshire and New York, too.

Our investigative team found lower rates on Geico for deployed soldiers in Concord and Manchester. Soldiers were charged about $20 less than people who were switching.

We checked the Upper Valley and found lower rates in Lebanon and Littleton. The difference there was also about $20 less for deployed soldiers.

But in New York, some cities were charging returning soldiers more. Our investigative team found deployed soldiers paid nearly $100 more when they used Syracuse as a test city.

But in the North Country, we did not find that was the case. We were charged the same amount regardless in both Plattsburgh and Saranac Lake.

Again, these are just Geico comparisons because Geico's online tool makes it easy to figure out. Other insurance companies don't make it this easy. So they may be doing the same things.