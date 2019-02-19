Can weighted blankets help with a better night's sleep?

Weighted blankets have become popular in many homes, with claims of a better night's sleep and reducing stress.

Danielle Kerr is a busy, full-time college student.

"I am constantly stressed out," Kerr said.

So while she does her homework, she snuggles up in a weighted blanket. "It just feels like you are being continually hugged," Kerr said. "I do think it helps reduce stress and anxiety, big time."

More and more people are embracing the embrace of weighted blankets. The blankets, which can weigh up to 30 pounds, contain weighted beads or pellets that claim to create a calming, comforting effect that can lower stress and anxiety and improve sleep, specifically insomnia.

"We don't know for sure from a robust scientific standpoint, but anecdotally and from smaller studies they do seem to help some patients," said Dr. Neomi Shah, a sleep specialist with Mount Sinai Hospital.

The blankets first became popular to help children with sensory issues. Dr. Shah says more research is needed to confirm if the blankets are effective, and cautions they may not be for everyone. "Overall the safety profile seems to be ok, as long as we consider the proper use of the blanket. In children, being extra careful in terms of the size and the weight of the blanket, and in adults if they have any obvious lung diseases or neuromuscular chest wall disorders, I would just be cautious," she said.

Kelly Weber has always had trouble staying asleep. She started using her weighted blanket several weeks ago.

Reporter Giovanna Drpic: You really believe you sleep better because of this?

Kelly Weber: I totally believe... I wake up and I feel great. I hop out of bed, and I'm ready to start the day.

Thanks to her blanket, she's finally sleeping through the night.