Do you have an idea for Vermont's interstate road safety signs?

Want to see your road safety message on Vermont's interstates?

VTrans is holding a contest to try to get drivers involved in the messaging that appears on the boards you see when you drive along the highway.

You might have noticed they're trying to be wittier lately. And they tell us they've gotten positive feedback.

But they want your creative ideas, too.

"We do want to focus on highway safety, but we don't want to put too many bounds on this. Something that will catch drivers' attention, that will help them hopefully improve their behavior and have a message that will stick with them," said Joshua Schultz, the director of the VTrans Operations and Safety Bureau.

Here are the rules:

-Messages have to have a highway safety focus.

-They have to be inoffensive.

-Keep them short: one or two phrases. That's a maximum of three lines and eight characters per line.

-You can only enter once.

-The transportation agency can use anything you send in.

The deadline is July 10 but it will be a seasonal contest. WCAX will be announcing this summer's winner next month.

There are prizes, too! Each winner gets a vehicle season pass to Vermont State Parks good throughout next year.

Click here for all the details and for the email address where you can submit your ideas.