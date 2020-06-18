Doctor accused of hiding secret camera indicted for child porn

A former UVM Medical Center ER doctor has been indicted by a grand jury in a child pornography case.

Dr. Eike Blohm

Eike Blohm, 37, is accused of producing child pornography.

He was arrested and charged last month in federal court.

The next step is an arraignment, where Blohm will plead guilty or not guilty.

Police also say Blohm hid a secret camera in a staff bathroom, taking hundreds of videos of employees getting dressed.

Along with those videos, investigators also found some of a child bathing in the nude at another location. Police know the child's identity.

Blohm is currently behind bars pending trial.