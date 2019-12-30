Doctors: Sanders healthy enough for 'rigors of presidency'

Doctors say Bernie Sanders suffered “modest heart muscle damage" during his October heart attack but has since been doing well and should be able to continue campaigning for president “without limitation."

That's according to letters released Monday by his primary care physician and two cardiologists.

The 78-year-old Vermont senator suffered a heart attack while campaigning in Nevada in October and underwent surgery to insert stents for a blocked artery.

The letters say tests show his recovery has mostly been above average for a patient of his age.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)