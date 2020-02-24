Questions persist about Sanders' heart condition

Senator Bernie Sanders' health has come under increased scrutiny and now some are calling for a specific test result that would measure the function of his heart.

Sanders had a heart attack last October and many are calling for a full release of his medical records. However, most experts say a full release wouldn't be necessary, but that the "ejection fraction" test result could help. That's the amount of blood pumped from the chamber with each contraction.

Sanders says he believes the records the campaign has released are enough. Back in December, his campaign released a letter from Dr. Brian Monahan, the attending physician of the U.S. Congress who has treated Sanders for the past 29 years.

Monahan's letter said: "You are in good health currently, and you have been engaging vigorously in the rigors of your campaign, travel, and other scheduled activities without any limitation."

He also said since Sanders' heart attack, his heart function had improved enough so that he could stop using some of the medications he was initially prescribed.