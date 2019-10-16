Doctors emphasize importance of regular mammograms

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month experts are pointing out the fact that 1 in 8 women will get the diseases in their lifetime.

Through education and widespread screenings, the death rate from breast cancer has gone down by about 40 percent since the early '90s. The easiest way to detect breast cancer is by feeling your chest. The next best way is through a mammogram. While they can be scary and very uncomfortable, they do save lives.

"Women that get a mammogram they are much less likely to die of breast cancer, if they get a mammogram," said Dr. Sally Herschorn with the University of Vermont Medical Center.

In most cases Dr. Herschorn says breast cancer is beatable and mostly comes down to catching it early. The UVM Medical Center suggests women with no history of breast cancer get screened every year starting at 40 and women with a history will probably start getting screened earlier, after consulting with their doctor.

They say both healthy men and women without a history of cancer should start getting screened every year starting at the age of 40.

But screening process includes undressing and stepping up to a machine where a technician like Tracie Douglas will take four pictures.

"We position the breast. We use a technique, it's a pushing and pulling maneuver where we are trying to get as much breast tissue as possible. We use the compression to hold the breast in place," explained Douglas. She says this step is uncomfortable but it should not be painful.

Once the pictures are taken they goes to a radiologist and the results take between one to two weeks.

But for women who are at high-risk, there are more steps to take to protect yourself. "We recommend an MRI in addition to a mammogram," said Dr. Herschorn.

During this Breast Cancer Awareness month doctors want everyone to know the resources available to them. "For the women who don't yet have breast cancer, we want to promote education, and awareness and being proactive," said Dr. Herschorn.

Doctors say breast cancer in men typically presents as a lump just like with women. The most common cause of lumps in men is gynecomastia, which are benign. Gynecomastia is when men's breast tissue begins to develop similar to that of a woman. Doctors say it's a common side effect for men who smoke marijuana.