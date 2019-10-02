UVM doctor, students team up on new tech to help patients unable to speak

A doctor with the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and biomedical engineering students at the University of Vermont are teaming up to create a device that helps patients communicate when they are on life support and can't speak.

"This is probably one of the most traumatic things [for patients]," said Dr. Prema Menon, a Pulmonary and Critical Care Physician at UVM Medical Center and an Assistant Professor at UVM's Larner College of Medicine. "People who wake up and are unable to talk to us, tell us they are so frustrated."

Menon has teamed up with four biomedical engineering students to create Ventalect. It's a program that aims to help those who are on life support in the ICU and can't communicate verbally.

"They're stuck without being able to communicate," Menon said. "We know that if patients can't communicate, that actually increases post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety once they do get out of the hospital."

UVM juniors Isabelle Fisher, Grace Baraky, Allison Carey and Madeleine McGill are working with Dr. Menon to develop the prototype.

"I thought it was really interesting how there weren't really any devices used already in place for this type of case," said Fisher, "and I thought it was really interesting how we could get involved and how we could start from scratch down to the logic tree and build it up."

They are a group of all women studying engineering, a field where only 13 percent of working professionals are women.

"It was pretty empowering, I think having [Dr. Menon] as a mentor is definitely something I'm going to look back on and take as a great step in everything I'm going to continue doing," said Baraky. "We would work together a couple of hours each week and I really looked forward to those times."

The program can be put on a tablet or transferred to other devices as well. It is controlled through a remote to allow patients to select options on the screen

"We think they want to talk about pain. We think they want to talk about why are they here and really they want to talk about, I was fine yesterday, who's paying my bills, does my boss know, where's my dog? And this is kind of giving them that opportunity," Menon said.

A $50,000 SPARK-VT grant through UVM will hopefully help Menon take Ventalect from prototype to more widespread technology. She says she hopes to have it throughout the medical center in about two years.