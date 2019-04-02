Documentary aimed at starting conversations about addiction

Drug addiction has many different faces and affects nearly everyone in the nation, not discriminating based on age, race or gender. Despite that, there is a stigma attached to addiction. Now, a North Country coalition is working to change that through a new documentary.

Our Kelly O'Brien spoke with people who worked on the film. The documentary took a year to create. It was shot and produced in Essex, Franklin and Clinton counties and it shows the faces and stories of those Addicted to Hope.

The people of the North Country are what makes the community's heart beat. But it's no secret there's a problem here.

"There is hardly a day that goes by that somewhere in the North County somebody hasn't died or become seriously, seriously ill as a result of this epidemic," Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Mulverhill said.

A drug epidemic filling our street, our homes.

"Pretty much any drug out there we've seen," Plattsburgh Police Capt. Brad Kiroy said.

"They come out and say I'm sorry but your son is deceased," said Ed Kirby, who lost his son to addiction.

"People from different walks of life talking about how it's affected them," said John Bernardi of the United Way of the ADK.

Bernardi was the executive producer on the documentary "Addicted to Hope." The film was created by SPARCC, a local coalition helping with substance abuse and recovery.

"Using 'Addicted to Hope' as a starting point for conversations that we hope will increase awareness, create dialog that can be meaningful," Bernardi said.

In 35 minutes, the documentary tells tales of how addiction impacts the community. You will see familiar faces: police officers, classmates, friends.

"If you live in this region, you are going to know people in this documentary and that makes a huge difference," Bernardi said.

You will hear from recovering addicts and from family members who lost a loved one to the disease, with hopes that by starting the conversation it might help educate the community on why and how this national epidemic affects us all, and why it's so important to destigmatize and have the important conversations about addiction young.

"When it comes to addiction, we often stigmatize people and we don't necessarily recognize their will or their effort or their passion to get well," Bernardi said.

The documentary was designed to be shown to schools which they will show to all districts in Essex, Franklin and Clinton counties.