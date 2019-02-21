Documentary on North Country soldier debuts

A documentary honoring a North Country soldier who never made it home from the front lines premieres Thursday night.

"When I Come Home" is a documentary based out of Mineville, New York.

It's the story of 19-year-old Marcus Stoddard who was drafted to serve in Vietnam. Before he left, his friends threw him a going away party. He left a beer in the rafters at Henry's Garage for when he returned. But he didn't.

Stoddard was one of five soldiers from Port Henry killed in Vietnam.

The filmmakers worked with Stoddard's family and used his letters home to help tell his story.

"The community really came together for this one. Everything has been volunteer and just generously donated time and space, stories and it's been really special to be a part of," filmmaker Amy Henry said.

"When I Come Home" airs Thursday at Moriah Central School at 6:30 p.m. After its premiere, it will be available for free on Vimeo.