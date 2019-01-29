Documents outline concerns at Pillsbury senior homes

We are digging deeper into problems at a group of senior living facilities in Vermont.

A Vermont judge granted the state's motion to take over four Pillsbury facilities. Three of those facilities are in South Burlington. The fourth is in St. Albans. The ruling means that a temporary receivership will become permanent.

Now, new court documents are shedding light on issues at those homes.

The state first petitioned for receivership back in November. It's somewhat unclear what exactly caused the problems at the Pillsbury facilities.

We know they were sold to Dallas-based East Lake Capital Management and owner Andrew White in May 2017. Things were running smoothly from then for about nine months until February of 2018. That's when the company's Wells Fargo bank account was frozen. Rent checks could not be deposited and the corporate credit was no longer useable.

That led to shut-off notices. Green Mountain Power issued a shut-off notice. That bill was paid for on a manager's personal credit card. A water and sewer bill was overdue by two months. Comcast internet, cable and phone service was also shut off for one day.

A manager had to buy personal items for residents like compression socks used to control blood pressure on her own credit card, as well.

In court, owner Andrew White said there was no problem with money. He said payroll was always made on time and bills were getting paid one way or the other.

The state was routinely checking in on the Pillsbury facilities and was aware of the issues. During a check, a surveyor found that the food delivery service was owed over $53,000, some of which was past due. And another order was not placed. No meals were missed but state officials stepped in and filed for the temporary receivership shortly after seeing food insecurity problems could be brewing.

Now that the state has control of the facilities, a permanent receiver will be named. Court paperwork says issues at the facilities are back under control and the bills are getting paid. Nurse shortages are being temporarily filled by per diem nurses. Residents are also getting regular updates from the temporary receiver.