Does Massachusetts have the burn for Bernie?

A victory for Bernie Sanders in Elizabeth Warren's home state of Massachusetts would give him a big share of the state's 91 delegates. But it would also deal a huge blow to Warren, who shares many of Sanders' same ideas. Our Joe Carroll traveled to the Bay State to talk to voters there.

This is where you find the "Burn for Bernie" in the Berkshires -- at Best Impressions Upholstery in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, to be exact.

Owner Lucien Stone is so passionate about electing Senator Bernie Sanders to president that he's given up half his space to the Berkshires For Bernie volunteers. "You can either complain on your couch or put yourself out there and do everything you can," Stone said.

The day before Super Tuesday brings volunteers from not only the Bay State, but from New York and beyond. Harley Keisch is one of the volunteers. He's so passionate about the campaign that he goes by another surname. "I donated my last name, so online I'm 'Harley Burner,'" Keisch said.

The nurse feels Sanders in the strongest when it comes to unions and labor. "I believe he has the ability to transform America to what they call an advanced Democracy, with things like health care for every single person in this country," Keisch said.

Volunteer Henry Rose retired three weeks ago as a physician. "This is a moment, these are people who are working with me who are committed to changing the Congress and changing our laws," Rose said.

Two miles away, Dan Clukey is not impressed with the Senator from Vermont, or any of the Democratic candidates. "I think they're entirely too negative and many of them are too far left," he said.

Back at the campaign office, it's all hands on deck. They say they have gone door to door of every house in Pittsfield. Tuesday they will find out if Western Massachusetts feels the bern for real.

