Does Yelp unfairly target businesses that won't buy ads?

A South Burlington business claims positive reviews the company received are being hidden after they refused an alleged pay-to-play scheme from Yelp.

Yelp is a popular business review website that features comments, pictures and opinions from customers about the quality of goods and services at companies around the world.

Our Dom Amato spoke with the owners of a local car wash who say their positive reviews aren't as noticeable as they once were.

"How'd this happen?" asked Mark Chicoine, the owner of the Seaway Carwash in South Burlington.

After denying a sales pitch to buy advertising on the review website Yelp, Chicoine said his Yelp review dropped. He also says many of Seaway's five-star reviews were moved to a relatively hidden spot on the website.

"They were calling us weekly asking us to advertise with them," Chicoine said.

"They reach out to us on a pretty regular basis. I would say daily," said Erin Brennan, the general manager at Jess Boutique in Burlington.

Brennan says she tries to avoid calls from Yelp and says her business doesn't focus on online reviews.

"We get robocalls and then there are live like Yelp representatives who will call incessantly, too, until they get a yes or no," Brennan said.

Many other shops on Church Street say they get similar, sometimes daily advertising calls from Yelp. They didn't notice a change in their ratings but businesses nationwide have made extortion claims against Yelp for almost 10 years.

In a statement, Yelp denies any wrongdoing. They say automated recommendation software highlights the most useful reviews and is engineered to weed out possible fake or biased reviews. A 2014 federal court ruling did not find that Yelp extorts businesses.

"I think it's always a concern," said Kelly Devine of the Burlington Business Association. "We talk a lot to local businesses about how they really need to be aware of their online presence."

Devine says many consumers look for trends in reviews online and she says it's critical for small businesses to have a good online presence. Rather than using websites like Yelp, Devine says more and more consumers now just look to Google.

"We've been urging all of our downtown businesses to make sure they have an active listing on Google Places," Devine said.

Chicoine says he does focus on his online reviews-- wherever they are-- but doesn't rely much on advertising to bring in business.

"If we could get an advertiser just to bring the sun out, that's all we need," he said.