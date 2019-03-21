Does body cam video clear accused Vermont cop?

A Central Vermont police chief accused of lying on an affidavit during a drug search says body camera video clears him. Our Cat Viglienzoni sat down with him Thursday to see why.

After stopping Bethany Prius and Carlos Inostroza's car last summer in Barre, John Helfant, a former Berlin Police Department officer, says he went through the motions of a normal drug search after spotting crack cocaine in the car.

"You can allow a search now or you can require that I seize the vehicle and the entirety of its contents, which means literally everything in the car, absolutely everything, including you guys," Helfant is heard saying in the video. "The choice is yours."

After some time, Helfant says both consented to a search.

Bethany Prius: Yep, go search the car.

John Helfant: You want me to search the vehicle and its contents and get it over with?

Bethany Prius: Yeah.

John Helfant: OK.

The problem? You can't hear Inostroza say anything, something Helfant admits. But he says he knows what he heard.

"Right here... he says search. I take that for him as his consent and then she gives hers," Helfant said.

But Inostroza's attorney disagreed. And the Massachusetts man eventually withdrew his plea deal, saying Helfant never got permission to search his bag where drugs were later found.

"That put us in the position of whether we could sustain the evidence in court. And the conclusion was no," Washington County State's Attorney Rory Thibault said.

Thibault said when their office looked into it further, they couldn't proceed with the case.

"The state would not have prevailed," Thibault said.

And because there were concerns over whether the body camera's account matched Helfant's affidavit, Thibault sent the case to the Vermont attorney general's office for further investigation.

Thibault admits body cameras can sometimes provide an unclear picture of what happened.

"They can help corroborate what an officer sees or hears," Thibault said, "but it can be ambiguous."

Something Helfant's attorney David Sleigh says could lead to other DWI or drugs cases being thrown out if the focus is just on the body camera's account and not the officer's view, too.

"We can never rely on it solely, we just can't. And we have to rely on people's honest recollections," Sleigh said.

Helfant, now chief of Northfield police, says he hopes the AG's investigation clears him so he can hit the streets again.

"Hopefully, I'll be back out on the road," he said.

The AG's office says the Vermont State Police are now looking into it.