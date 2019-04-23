Does that cable TV offer sound too good to be true? It is

The Better Business Bureau is warning people to watch out for scam artists pretending to be from the cable company. They are tricking consumers across the country into parting with their cash.

For Will Robertson, the scam began with a text message offering a discount on his DIRECTV account. He called the attached number to hear the pitch.

"You will have 50 percent off your bill for the next two years. You will also get the NFL ticket," Robertson said.

He paid the salesman $425 with prepaid credit cards as instructed. The next day, he realized he'd been scammed.

"I said something's not right because I checked my TV. I didn`t get the premium channels," Robertson said.

Dana Mead fell for a similar con from a caller who claimed to work for AT&T. He offered to reduce the cost of her plan in exchange for an upfront payment.

"He acted very smooth as if he had done this all the time, it's part of his job," Mead said.

Mead paid him $270 with a gift card.

"A lot of people do fall for it," said Katherine Hutt with the Better Business Bureau. "They want you to act before you have time to think before you have time to talk to a family member. So a sense of urgency is also something we see a lot."

Hutt says requests for untraceable payments are usually the red flag.

"Prepaid credit cards or debit cards is just never used for legitimate debt collection," Hutt said.

Hutt says if you're interested in an offer but you're not sure if it's real, resist the pressure to pay immediately. Hang up and call the customer service number on your bill to confirm.