Dog walking group at Wake Robin gets more seniors outside

We know petting dogs puts us in a better mood, but it's not just our mental health that benefits.

A study just published shows older adults who own a dog, walk 20 more minutes per day than those who don't.

It started out as a fun conversation between two dog owners answering a hypothetical question. Lali Cobb and her friend were curious.

“If dogs kept us humans as pets, wouldn't you be grateful if every once in a while you were allowed to get together with other humans beings?” said Cobb.

Wake Robin resident Cobb put herself in her dog's position and the answer was a no brainer. So she sent out an email asking small dog owners of the facility to join a new club called the Wake Robin Small Dog Follies.

To her surprise people responded.

“I looked around here and there was this plethora of lovely dogs and lovely dog owners,” Cobb said.

Now, the group meets at least once a week usually on Saturdays and they walk their dogs to the dog park. There the dogs can be off their leash and play, proving that dog owners really do spend more time outside.

“I would not go out nearly as frequently as I do if I didn't have a dog,” Cobb said.

Her dog is Bisou, a 10 year Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.

“She loves it! She gets to see her friends, Leo and Toby and the other 6 dogs,” Cobb said.

For those new to Wake Robin, it can be hard to adjust for both people and their pets. But this group helps bring both out of their shell.

“There's one specific dog that I know really had a tough time for other dogs and now that dog is just amazing," Wake Robin Marketing Director, MaryBeth Dudley said.

The dog owners call their pets the glue to happiness, after all they are the heart of the group. But it's not just the dogs who benefit from a day in the park.

“We all get together and have a good time while our dogs are together having a good time. What more could you want?” Cobb asked.

Cobb says the group has introduced her to people she had never met before. She says because dogs make people social, it was really easy for her to start the group and keep it going.