Rescue dogs look for forever homes in Vermont

VT Dog Rescue received their second dog transport this month. The rescue organization receives dogs from shelters in Mississippi, and gives the animals a chance to become pets to Vermont families.

Most of the dogs that they receive are set to be euthanized in Mississippi. Many of the animals the organization receives are from high kill shelters in the rural Southern states.

Saturday, they got four puppies, all going home with foster families before they are adopted into permanent homes. VT Dog Rescue says that this program has been going on for years, and they estimate that they save over 300 dogs every year.

"They usually go pretty quickly, in my experience it's usually been a week to ten days, before they get adopted," said Meg Munson, of VT Dog Rescue.

The foster families are funded by the VT Dog Rescue organization, so the only money that comes out of pocket is treats and toys that the foster family chooses to buy for the dog. Most foster Volunteers have taken part in this program for many years, and have seen multiple rescues come and go as they are adopted into Vermont families.