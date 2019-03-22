Domestic violence on the rise in our region

Home is the most dangerous in the world place for women. A UN study found 58 percent of women killed worldwide died at the hands of partners or family.

David Bova is accused of killing his live-in girlfriend, Magen Goyette. Police say he shot her in the head last week in Au Sable Forks, New York. Police were allegedly called to Bova and Goyette's trailer twice in the hours leading up to the murder.

Our Kelly O'Brien has been covering the case. She spoke with experts to learn more about domestic violence and how cases are handled by police. Kelly reached out to New York State Police and the Clinton County Sheriff's Department after reading Bova's confession to better understand their protocol. They never got back to her. So she reached out the STOP Domestic Violence and learned reports are up in the North Country.

"Each abuser abused their victim in different ways," said Amber Brown-Rose of STOP Domestic Violence.

Whether it's emotional, physical, mental, yelling, hurting another being-- that's abuse.

"Young or old, rich or poor, any spectrum on any scale a victim can come from any walk of life," Brown-Rose said.

STOP Domestic Violence at Behavioral Health Services North offers services, shelters and a hotline to those living in Essex, Franklin and Clinton counties. In the last five years, nearly 4,500 individuals used their services and about 14,000 calls came through their hotline.

"There are a lot of people doing a lot of work to try and get victims help. It just comes to a point whether it's safe for them to get the help or whether or not they're ready," Brown-Rose said.

Referrals come from police, doctors, hospitals, the Department of Social Services or schools.

"We make cold calls to victims on the reports," Brown-Rose said.

So what does it take to arrest an abuser in New York? STOP Domestic Violence says police can't make an arrest unless the victim chooses to press charges or if there is evidence of physical abuse.

"It can be frustrating but we also understand that life is complicated and it's not always clear what happens. Nobody knows what happens behind closed doors," Brown-Rose said.

What will it take to bring these stats down?

"If there was more funding for presentational services I do think we would see a more positive change," Brown-Rose said.

Brown-Rose says they want to start teaching prevention early, teach young people what healthy relationships look like and how to identify red flags to avoid.

NEW YORK HOTLINES:

STOP Domestic Violence has five locations in Northern New York: Plattsburgh, Westport, Malone, Tupper Lake and at the SUNY Plattsburgh campus. They have two safe dwellings, one in Clinton County and one in Franklin County, making their program capable of housing 18 victims of domestic violence. Their 24-hour hotline is 1-888-563-6904.

The Hotline advocates are available at 1-800-799-SAFE or through online chatting at www.TheHotline.org.

VERMONT HOTLINES:

Domestic violence - 1-800-228-7395

Sexual violence - 1-800-489-7273

NEW HAMPSHIRE HOTLINES:

Domestic violence - 1-866-644-3574

Sexual violence - 1-800-277-5570