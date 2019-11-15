Donation helps Foodbank expand school outreach

A big check is heading to the Vermont Foodbank to focus on getting food into schools.

"I could say it's a pretty high need here in the community," said Jaycie Puttlitz, a wellness director with the Winooksi School District.

Hannaford is donating $188,000 to the Vermont Food Bank. "It means a ton for our community. Any time that we can bridge gaps to nutritious foods for students really makes a big difference," said Hannaford's Samara Bushey.

The food bank will use the funds to double their reach of it's "VeggieVanGO" program that delivers fresh food directly to those in need in places like schools.

The crates full of fresh food arrive every two weeks and students, parents and community members get to "shop" for what they want.

"It's not a bag of food that's put together and say, 'Here, take this. This is what we are giving you.' People have choice," said Foodbank CEO John Sayles.

Reporter Ike Bendavid: nearly $200 thousand dollars going to the food bank. What exactly is that going to help you with?

John Sayles: It actually helps purchase the food.

And at Winooski schools, wellness director Puttlitz says that there is no embarrassment for kids about getting in line and grabbing some food. "We work hard to make sure everyone is included in this program," he said. That even means taking home some food that they wouldn't normally try. "It makes them feel like they are contributing to their own family food."

A way to keep those who can't afford food, easy access without stress

