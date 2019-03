The money came in, so the Monkton General Store will stay open.

We told you last week how the store owners said they needed $20,000 by Monday to pay the state back-taxes or they would close. The store pleaded for help. And they got it. Donations poured in to help.

Because they were able to give the state the $20,000 by the deadline, the state allowed the store to set up a payment plan to get rid of the rest of their debt owed to the state, which is about $50,000.