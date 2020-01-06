Donor breast milk center set to open in Essex Junction Monday

The fridge is full and a donor breast milk center is set to open Monday in Vermont.

We were the first to tell you about it a few weeks ago.

It's called the Vermont Donor Milk Center and can be found inside the Evolution Prenatal and Family Yoga Center in Essex Junction.

Women with a doctor's note can pick up breast milk and women who are approved donors can drop some off.

Before this center opened, women who needed donor milk couldn't get it locally once they left the hospital.

"This is a no-brainer. We have a gap in care, here. We are supplementing our babies and having great results in the hospital, on donor human milk both in the NICU and in the newborn nursery, we should really have access to this in the outpatient realm," said Amy Wenger, the executive director.

The price to buy the milk will be on a sliding scale, based on what a family can afford.