Donovan, Condos divided over interpretation of public records ruling

The Vermont Attorney General and Secretary of State are butting heads over their interpretation of a Vermont Supreme Court ruling on who should front the cost for public records requests.

The Vermont Supreme Court last month ruled that public agencies can't charge people for "inspecting" public records but if they want a "copy" of them then they have to pay. Normally it's a few cents for photocopies, but what if you're taking a picture on your phone?

Attorney General T.J. Donovan says the photographed copy counts as taking the document home and that people should have to pay. He contends that the process of locating, researching and redacting files takes hours and that those are reimbursable costs.

"You have lawyers sitting down engaged in legal analysis that takes hours, and the simple point is this--those are reimbursable costs because not only should the taxpayer not bear those costs, that's exactly what the Vermont Supreme Court said," Donovan said.

Secretary of State -- and fellow Democrat -- Jim Condos disagrees. He says taking a picture of records doesn't count as a copy and that Donovan's new policy discourages people from getting access to public records.

"Serving the public isn't always easy, nor is responding to voluminous and sometimes complicated record requests, but we must always remember that everything we do in government is in service to the public; the records we create belong to the people," Condos said in a statement.

Both Donovan and Condos suggest creating a new position in government which could handle public records requests. But specific details about how many people would work there and who would fund them is still unclear.

The high court was divided 3-2 in the ruling at the heart of the dispute. It stems from a public records case two years ago where a Burlington man wanted to view Burlington Police body cam footage of an incident in Roosevelt Park. The police wanted charge him hundreds of dollars for it.

Donovan says it's up to the legislature this coming session to clarify the law's language. Lawmakers we spoke with say they'll pick up the issue this coming session and that their main priority is making public records as accessable and as affordable as possible.

