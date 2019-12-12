Donovan gets insight on police shootings after AG conference

Vermont's Attorney General is waking up with some new insight after he joined other Attorney's General in Washington, D.C.

The group gathered for a big conference, highlighting issues affecting the entire country.

T.J Donovan moderated a discussion on police shootings. He says it was a good topic to cover since all AG's have to handle situations like that.

He says one of his takeaways was California's new law that changes the legal standard of reviewing officer-involved shootings.

"I think Vermont should consider and study the California law, I've reached out to one of my panel members who runs the civil rights division in California if he'd be willing to talk to Vermont legislature about that standard," said Donovan.

He asked the Portland Police chief about what's changed on the force.

She told him that we are not hiring the same types of candidates that we did 20 years ago because of the complexity and changing nature of the job today.

"These are incredibly complicated. Mental health is a huge issue. And at the end of the day, this is not a political issue, this is a public safety and public trust issue that we have to get right. There's too many of these shootings," said Donovan.