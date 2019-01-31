Donovan gets on board regulated cannabis train

Attorney General T.J. Donovan, D-Vermont, says he now supports taxing and regulating marijuana.

The state's top law enforcement officer told the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday that it's time to have a regulated market. Donovan did not previously support a legal market but says his views have evolved. He says a regulated market will provide consumer protections -- and people are already selling it now.

"Capitalism is not going away. This stuff is being sold. Of course there is. That's why you pass regulations. That's why you bring in sunlight. That's why you bring in transparency. That's why you bring in common sense, protect Vermonters, protect kids. Let's move on," he said. "It's time to pass regulations in this state in terms of the production and sale of marijuana. Here's why -- the market's not going away. We can't tell Vermonters you can legally possess it and then be silent on how you acquire it."

The Vermont Senate is currently reviewing legislation to create a regulated marijuana retail market.