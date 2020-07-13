Donovan joins AGs suing ICE over new rule for international students

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan is joining 18 other attorneys general in suing federal officials to stop a new rule that would force international students to leave the country if their schools go completely online.

The lawsuit asks for a nationwide injunction to stop the rule and has 40 declarations from institutions affected, including the University of Vermont. UVM has 566 students who would be affected by the rule.

Donovan argues the rule would be a huge loss to Vermont and UVM.