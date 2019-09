Vermonters are pitching in to help dogs caught in Hurricane Dorian's path.

Local rescue shelters are seeing an influx of dogs from kill shelters in Florida and South Carolina.

Valerie Mullin from Winnie's Legacy Canine Rescue helped find foster homes for 10 dogs on Saturday, and Mullin says more dogs are on the way.

If you want to help, contact Valerie on her Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/WinniesLegacyCanineRescue/